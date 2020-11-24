Hatteras 105 Cockpit Motor Yacht 421 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Hatteras Yachts.

Hatteras 105 Cockpit Motor Yacht 421 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Hatteras 105 Cockpit Motor Yacht 421 measures 32.16 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 metres and a beam of 6.86 metres.

Hatteras 105 Cockpit Motor Yacht 421 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hatteras Yachts.

Hatteras 105 Cockpit Motor Yacht 421 also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Hatteras 105 Cockpit Motor Yacht 421 has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Hatteras 105 Cockpit Motor Yacht 421 has a fuel capacity of 19,016 litres, and a water capacity of 3,179 litres.

Other Specifications

Hatteras 105 Cockpit Motor Yacht 421 has a hull NB of 105MY421.