Havana of London is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Vitters Shipyard.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Havana of London measures 30.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.20 metres and a beam of 7.28 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 99 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Havana of London has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Based in the UK, Dixon Yacht Design has grown from youthful beginnings in 1982 to become one of the world’s leading yacht design studios. They design superyachts across five of the earth’s seven continents.

Performance and Capabilities

Havana of London has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Havana of London has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

Accommodation

Havana of London accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Havana of London has a hull NB of 3040.

Havana of London is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Luxembourg.