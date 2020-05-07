Hayken is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

Hayken is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Hayken measures 50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 245 tonnes.

Hayken has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Hayken also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Hayken has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Hayken has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hayken accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Hayken is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 15437.

Hayken is an ABS class yacht.