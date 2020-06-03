Heartbeat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Design

Heartbeat measures 27.4 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Heartbeat has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Heartbeat has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 600 litres.

Accommodation

Heartbeat accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.