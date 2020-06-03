Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 9 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 27.4m
Year 2009

Heartbeat

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Heartbeat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Design

Heartbeat measures 27.4 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Heartbeat has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Heartbeat has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 600 litres.

Accommodation

Heartbeat accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

21Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.4m

crew:

4

draft:

1.7m
Other Hargrave Custom yachts
Featured Events