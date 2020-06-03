Length 27.4m
Year 2009
Heartbeat
2009|
Motor Yacht
Heartbeat is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Design
Heartbeat measures 27.4 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Heartbeat has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Heartbeat has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 600 litres.
Accommodation
Heartbeat accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.