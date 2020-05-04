Heartbeat of Life is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Heesen Yachts and most recently refitted in 2010.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Heartbeat of Life measures 28.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 94 tonnes.

Heartbeat of Life has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Performance and Capabilities

Heartbeat of Life has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Heartbeat of Life accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Heartbeat of Life flies the flag of Malta.