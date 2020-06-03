Heaven I is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Spertini Alalunga , in Italy.

Spertini Alalunga was established in 1961 from an antique shipyard and has grown to become a leading producer of luxury yachts constructed from steel, wood and composite up to 34 metres in length.

Design

Heaven I measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Heaven I has an epoxy vinylester resin hull with an epoxy vinylester resin superstructure.

Her interior design is by Spertini Alalunga .

Heaven I also features naval architecture by Spertini Alalunga .

Model

Heaven I is a semi-custom Alalunga 78 model.

Other yachts based on this Alalunga 78 semi-custom model include: Riviera.

Performance and Capabilities

Heaven I has a top speed of 36.00 knots.

Heaven I has a fuel capacity of 6,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

She also has a range of 360 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Heaven I accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Heaven I has a white hull.

Heaven I is a Comeercial registered class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.