Heaven I
2007|
Motor Yacht
Heaven I is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Spertini Alalunga , in Italy.
Spertini Alalunga was established in 1961 from an antique shipyard and has grown to become a leading producer of luxury yachts constructed from steel, wood and composite up to 34 metres in length.
Design
Heaven I measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Heaven I has an epoxy vinylester resin hull with an epoxy vinylester resin superstructure.
Her interior design is by Spertini Alalunga .
Heaven I also features naval architecture by Spertini Alalunga .
Model
Heaven I is a semi-custom Alalunga 78 model.
Other yachts based on this Alalunga 78 semi-custom model include: Riviera.
Performance and Capabilities
Heaven I has a top speed of 36.00 knots.
Heaven I has a fuel capacity of 6,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
She also has a range of 360 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Heaven I accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Heaven I has a white hull.
Heaven I is a Comeercial registered class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.