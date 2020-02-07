Heavenly Daze is a custom motor yacht launched in 1972 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2012.

Heavenly Daze is a custom motor yacht launched in 1972 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2012.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Heavenly Daze measures 32.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 174 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Heavenly Daze has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Wetzels Brown Partners.

Heavenly Daze also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Heavenly Daze has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Heavenly Daze has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Heavenly Daze accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Heavenly Daze has a hull NB of 603.

Heavenly Daze is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.