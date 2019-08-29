Heed is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Heed measures 35.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.5 feet.

Heed has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Salvagni Architetti.

Accommodation

Heed accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Heed flies the flag of Maltese.