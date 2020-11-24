Heidenskip is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Aluboot and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Heidenskip measures 25.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 54 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Van de Stadt.

Heidenskip has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Heidenskip has a fuel capacity of 2,350 litres, and a water capacity of 500 litres.

Accommodation

Heidenskip accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.