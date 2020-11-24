Read online now
Length 25.5m
Year 2005

Heidenskip

2005

|

Motor Yacht

Heidenskip is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Aluboot and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Heidenskip measures 25.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 54 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Van de Stadt.

Performance and Capabilities

Heidenskip has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Heidenskip has a fuel capacity of 2,350 litres, and a water capacity of 500 litres.

Accommodation

Heidenskip accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

14Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.9m

crew:

2

draft:

4m
