Helios 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2006.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Helios 2 measures 51.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 555 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Helios 2 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Her interior design is by Ramsey Engler.

Helios 2 also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Helios 2 has a top speed of 14.40 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Helios 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2006.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Helios 2 measures 51.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 555 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Helios 2 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Her interior design is by Ramsey Engler.

Helios 2 also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Helios 2 has a top speed of 14.40 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Helios 2 has a fuel capacity of 76,836 litres, and a water capacity of 20,061 litres.

She also has a range of 3,265 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Helios 2 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Helios 2 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 226.

Helios 2 is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.