Helios is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2018.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Helios measures 59.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.64 metres and a beam of 10.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 910 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Helios has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by The A Group.

Her interior design is by Hallberg Wisley.

Helios also features naval architecture by Richard Hein.

Performance and Capabilities

Helios has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Helios has a fuel capacity of 167,083 litres, and a water capacity of 23,533 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Helios accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Other Specifications

Helios is MCA compliant, her hull NB is Y562.

Helios is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.