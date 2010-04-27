Helios is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Perini Navi, in Italy.

Helios is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Perini Navi, in Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Helios measures 45.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.75 metres and a beam of 9.73 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 340 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Helios has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Helios also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Helios has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Helios has a fuel capacity of 31,250 litres, and a water capacity of 8,160 litres.

She also has a range of 4,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Helios accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Helios is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.2099.

Helios is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.