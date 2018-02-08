Delta is excited to announce the launching of its latest custom motor yacht, Arianna.

Designed and engineered by the Delta Design Group, Arianna is the largest all composite 50-metre, full-displacement motor yacht in the world. With more than 780 gross tons ITC, a beam of nearly 34 feet, and over 7,500 square feet of living area Arianna has more interior volume than any other yacht her length. Built to travel and explore, Arianna is capable of transoceanic cruising with fortitude and grace.

“It is exciting to see Arianna materialize and retain the original vision of her owner without compromise.” said Dovi Frances, co-founder of SG Private Wealth Advisors. “From the start of the project, SG Private Wealth Advisors has overseen all elements of the design-and-build process for Arianna, and we are extremely excited that her owner has chosen us to manage all of her marketing efforts.” Arianna will be made available for charter shortly after her maiden voyage.

The Delta Design Group implemented the owner’s vision of a Polynesian-inspired interior. The interior is adorned with rare tropical hardwoods, including Mascassar ebony, Wenge and Koa. Balinese inspired touches, such as a solid slab dining table with natural unfinished edges, and colorful blown glass lighting are just some of the elements. Other details include inlaid silk carpets, organic fabrics and textures, woven leather and natural stone.

Aside from her large interior volume, a design element of particular note is the large owner’s suite, located on the upper deck, including a stately lounge, private outdoor deck, dining area, and a customized room for children or family members. Forward on the main deck, where the master is traditionally located, is a fully-equipped gym with a sauna, and a private office with an antique, German-built safe. Both of these areas include stained glass skylights and large hull-side windows.

Outdoors, Arianna has a variety of areas for alfresco dining or lounging in the sun. There is a large aft seating area on the main deck, and the sun deck features a day head, Jacuzzi tub, sunning chairs, and a large island bar. Guests are shaded by a lightweight carbon fiber bimini,

and an elevator, which travels to all four decks, allows guests easy access to her teak-deck.

Arianna is equipped with twin Caterpillar 3512B engines, which give her a cruising speed of 14.5 knots and a maximum speed of 16 knots. She carries 21,900 U.S. gallons of fuel and has a range of over 5,000 nautical miles. Her main tender is stowed in a float-in garage with a smaller tender stowed on the sun deck.