Hello Dolly VII is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Westship Yachts.

Design

Hello Dolly VII measures 32.31 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.95 feet.

Hello Dolly VII has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin.

Her interior design is by Sally Dills.

Hello Dolly VII also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Performance and Capabilities

Hello Dolly VII has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

Hello Dolly VII has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hello Dolly VII accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Hello Dolly VII has a hull NB of 7619.