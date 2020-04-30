We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 29m
Year 2012
Hemabejo
Motor Yacht
Hemabejo is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Hemabejo measures 29.00 metres in length.
Hemabejo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Model
Hemabejo is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo SL94 model.
Performance and Capabilities
Hemabejo has a top speed of 29.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .
Accommodation
Hemabejo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.