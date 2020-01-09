Hemabejo 3 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti.

Design

Hemabejo 3 measures 40.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.23 feet and a beam of 8.18 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 346 tonnes with a frp superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Francois Zuretti.

Performance and Capabilities

Hemabejo 3 has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Hemabejo 3 has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,200 litres.

Accommodation

Hemabejo 3 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.