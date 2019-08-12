Read online now
Length 41m
Year 1992

Hemilea

1992

|

Motor Yacht

Hemilea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Hemilea measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.19 metres and a beam of 7.41 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes.

Hemilea has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Performance and Capabilities

Hemilea has a top speed of 31 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Hemilea has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hemilea accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hemilea has a hull NB of 10149.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

31Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.41m

crew:

7

draft:

2.19m
