Hemisphere 130 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by MCP Yachts in Florida, United States.

Design

Hemisphere 130 measures 39.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.80 feet.

Hemisphere 130 has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Hemisphere 130 has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Hemisphere 130 has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,500 litres.

Accommodation

Hemisphere 130 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.