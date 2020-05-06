Length 44.2m Year 2011

Hemisphere 2011 | Sail Yacht

Hemisphere is a 44.20m (145'0"ft) sailing catamaran yacht. A joint effort by Derecktor New York and Pendennis Shipyard, she was launched in 2011. This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Van Peteghem Lauriot Prévost (VPLP). The yacht's interior has been designed by Michael Leach Design.