Length 44.2m
Year 2011
Hemisphere
2011|
Sail Yacht
Hemisphere is a 44.20m (145'0"ft) sailing catamaran yacht. A joint effort by Derecktor New York and Pendennis Shipyard, she was launched in 2011. This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Van Peteghem Lauriot Prévost (VPLP). The yacht's interior has been designed by Michael Leach Design.
This luxury yacht has an aluminium hull, a beam of 16.60m (54'5"ft) and a 2.80m (9'2"ft) draft.
Hemisphere Accommodation
Hemisphere offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 5 suites. She is also capable of carrying up to 8 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed, luxury yacht experience.