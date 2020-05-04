Her Destiny is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Her Destiny measures 37.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 245 tonnes.

Her Destiny has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her Destiny also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Her Destiny is a semi-custom 3700 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 3700 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Clia, 37m Heesen, Totally Nuts, Buka, G-Force, Aurelia, Let It Be M.

Performance and Capabilities

Her Destiny has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 396 te84 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Her Destiny has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Her Destiny accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Her Destiny has a hull NB of 13437.

Her Destiny is an American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.