Hera-C is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Cammenga and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Hera-C measures 26 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 135 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Hera-C has a steel hull with a steel / teak superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Hera-C has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Hera-C has a fuel capacity of 17,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hera-C accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hera-C is a Commercially Registered class yacht. She flies the flag of British.