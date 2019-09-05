Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 33.5m
Year 2007

Hercules I

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Hercules I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .

Design

Hercules I measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet.

Hercules I has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Hercules I has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Hercules I accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Hercules I flies the flag of Malta.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
80 10 70

speed:

35Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.1m

crew:

-

draft:

1.2m
Other Overmarine yachts
Related News