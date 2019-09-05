Hercules I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Overmarine .

Design

Hercules I measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet.

Hercules I has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Hercules I has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Hercules I accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Hercules I flies the flag of Malta.