Superyacht Here Comes The Sun is the first AMELS 272 Limited Editions yacht to emerge from the shipyard. The largest yacht built by AMELS at the time of launch in 2016, the 83 metre motor yacht features exterior design by Tim Heywood with signature lines and huge internal volume.

Commissioned by a repeat AMELS client, Here Comes The Sun features a unique colour combination which furthers the subtlety of the exterior lines. With a Gross Tonnage of 2,827, the massive interiors - which spread over six decks - are beautifully disguised by flowing lines with wing stations leaning over the water.

The beam of 14.5 metres is proof of the expansive internal volumes, with an interior design by Winch Design. Here Comes The Sun features a layout with 8 cabins which accommodates 16 guests, with crew accommodation for 27 and impressive exterior spaces on deck for entertaining.