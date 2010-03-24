Heritage is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Perini Navi.

Heritage is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Heritage measures 45.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.71 metres and a beam of 9.73 metres.

Heritage has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Heritage also features naval architecture by Perini Navi and Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Heritage has a top speed of 14.1 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Heritage has a fuel capacity of 31,250 litres, and a water capacity of 8,160 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Heritage accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.