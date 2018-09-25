Heritage III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Broward Marine, in the United States.

Heritage III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Broward Marine, in the United States.

Design

Heritage III measures 36.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Heritage III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Heritage III also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Heritage III has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Heritage III has a fuel capacity of 34,071 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

Accommodation

Heritage III accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Heritage III has a hull NB of 601.