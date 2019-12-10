Heritage M is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Heritage M measures 33.5 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.83 feet and a beam of 7.95 feet.

Heritage M has a steel hull.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

Heritage M accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Heritage M flies the flag of Italian.