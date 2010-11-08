Hermitage is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Lurssen Yachts.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Hermitage measures 68.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 metres and a beam of 12.80 metres.

Hermitage has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Hermitage also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Hermitage has a top speed of 15.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Hermitage has a hull NB of 13667.