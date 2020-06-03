Hero is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Falcon Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Hero is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Falcon Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Hero measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres.

Hero has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Falcon Yachts.

Her interior design is by Deborah Kenny.

Hero also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Hero has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Hero has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Hero accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hero has a hull NB of 102/137.

Hero is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.