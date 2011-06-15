Hetairos is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Abeking & Rasmussen and most recently refitted in 2011.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Hetairos measures 42.84 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.70 metres and a beam of 8.48 metres.

Hetairos has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Hetairos also features naval architecture by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Other Specifications

Hetairos has a hull NB of 6407.