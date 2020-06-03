Read online now
Length 66.9m
Year 2011

Hetairos is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Baltic Yachts , in Finland.

Design

Hetairos measures 66.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.00 metres and a beam of 10.50 metres.

Hetairos has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.

Hetairos also features naval architecture by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

Hetairos accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

cabins:

5

beam:

10.5m

crew:

10

draft:

9m
