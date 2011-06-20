Heureka is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by Holland Jachtbouw, in the Netherlands.

Design

Heureka measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.90 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 300 tonnes.

Heureka has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Based in the UK, Dixon Yacht Design has grown from youthful beginnings in 1982 to become one of the world’s leading yacht design studios. They design superyachts across five of the earth’s seven continents.

Her interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.

Heureka also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.

Other Specifications

Heureka has a hull NB of 091.