Heysea 50M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Heysea Yachts, in China.

Design

Heysea 50M measures 50.00 metres in length.

Heysea 50M has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heysea Yachts.

Heysea 50M also features naval architecture by Heysea Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Heysea 50M has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .