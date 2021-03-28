Read online now
DiscoverAbu Dhabi

Length 50m
Year 2016

Heysea 50M

Heysea 50M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Heysea Yachts, in China.

Design

Heysea 50M measures 50.00 metres in length.

Heysea 50M has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heysea Yachts.

Heysea 50M also features naval architecture by Heysea Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Heysea 50M has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
