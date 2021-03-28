We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 50m
Year 2016
Heysea 50M
2016|
Motor Yacht
Heysea 50M is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Heysea Yachts, in China.
Design
Heysea 50M measures 50.00 metres in length.
Heysea 50M has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Heysea Yachts.
Heysea 50M also features naval architecture by Heysea Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Heysea 50M has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .