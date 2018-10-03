HHII is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Custom.

Design

HHII measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 410 tonnes.

HHII has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

HHII has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

HHII is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Custom.

Design

HHII measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 410 tonnes.

HHII has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

HHII has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

HHII has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

Accommodation

HHII accommodates up to 32 guests in 16 cabins.