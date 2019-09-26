We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Motor Yacht
Hi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Hi measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 281 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Hi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Her interior design is by Sanlorenzo.
Hi also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Performance and Capabilities
Hi has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 1,845 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Hi accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Hi is a RINA (Pleasure Yacht Unrestricted) class yacht.