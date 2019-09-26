Hi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Hi measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 281 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Hi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Hi also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Hi has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,845 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hi accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hi is a RINA (Pleasure Yacht Unrestricted) class yacht.