Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 36.5m
Year 2014

Hi

2014

|

Motor Yacht

Hi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Hi measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 281 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Hi has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Hi also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Hi has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,845 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hi accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hi is a RINA (Pleasure Yacht Unrestricted) class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

26Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.6m

crew:

7

draft:

2.25m
Other Sanlorenzo yachts
Related News