Hi Ball is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Westport.

Design

Hi Ball measures 29.87 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 6.88 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 165 tonnes.

Hi Ball has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Hi Ball has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Hi Ball has a fuel capacity of 21,953 litres.

Accommodation

Hi Ball accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.