Hic Salta is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Valena Yachting.

Design

Hic Salta measures 42.5 feet in length, with a max draft of 4 feet and a beam of 8.1 feet.

Hic Salta has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Hic Salta has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Hic Salta accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hic Salta flies the flag of Turkish.