Hide Out is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Hide Out measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes.

Hide Out has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Hide Out also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Hide Out has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Hide Out has a fuel capacity of 20,819 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Hide Out accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hide Out has a hull NB of 7726.