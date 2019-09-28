High Energy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker.

High Energy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

High Energy measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.41 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

High Energy has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

High Energy has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

High Energy accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

High Energy is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.

High Energy flies the flag of British.