High Energy
2010|
Motor Yacht
High Energy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
High Energy measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.41 feet.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sunseeker.
Performance and Capabilities
High Energy has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
High Energy has a fuel capacity of 7,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.
Accommodation
High Energy accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
High Energy is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.
High Energy flies the flag of British.