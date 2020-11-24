Read online now
Length 25.91m
Year 2009

High Maintenance

2009

|

Motor Yacht

High Maintenance is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Pacific Mariner.

Design

High Maintenance measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Performance and Capabilities

High Maintenance has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

High Maintenance accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

High Maintenance flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

