High Power III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Rossinavi in Viareggio, Italy.

Rossinavi is a builder of high-end luxury yachts and superyachts, established during the 1970s. Rossinavi started out as a general partnership company that specialised in simple metal fabrication works. The company’s move into the more challenging fabrication works and its relentless effort to diversify its core business have subsequently transformed the company into a full-range boat builder with specialties covering a broad range of vessels and pleasure boats.

Design

High Power III measures 70.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 13.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,642 tonnes.

High Power III has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Her interior design is by Salvagni Architetti.

High Power III also features naval architecture by Axis Group Yacht Design and Rossinavi.

Performance and Capabilities

High Power III has a top speed of 18.60 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

High Power III has a fuel capacity of 200,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.

Accommodation

High Power III accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.

Other Specifications

High Power III is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FR020.

High Power III is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.