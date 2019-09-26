High Roller is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Design

High Roller measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

High Roller has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

High Roller also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

High Roller has a top speed of 43.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63 s ii waterjets propulsion system

High Roller has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.

She also has a range of 430 nautical miles.

Accommodation

High Roller accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

High Roller has a hull NB of 10184.

High Roller is an ABS class yacht.