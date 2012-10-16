Highland Fling is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2016 by Nautor's Swan, in Finland.

Design

Highland Fling measures 35.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.80 feet and a beam of 8.10 feet.

Highland Fling has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Highland Fling also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Other Specifications

Highland Fling has a hull NB of 115/003.