Highlander Sea is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1924 by J.F. James & Son.

Design

Highlander Sea measures 37.11 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.22 feet and a beam of 7.68 feet.

Highlander Sea has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by W Starling Burgess.

Highlander Sea also features naval architecture by W Starling Burgess.

Performance and Capabilities

Highlander Sea has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Highlander Sea accommodates up to 25 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Highlander Sea flies the flag of Canada.