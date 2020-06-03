We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 37.11m
Year 1924
Highlander Sea
Sail Yacht
Highlander Sea is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1924 by J.F. James & Son.
Design
Highlander Sea measures 37.11 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.22 feet and a beam of 7.68 feet.
Highlander Sea has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by W Starling Burgess.
Highlander Sea also features naval architecture by W Starling Burgess.
Performance and Capabilities
Highlander Sea has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Highlander Sea accommodates up to 25 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Highlander Sea flies the flag of Canada.