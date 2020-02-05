Highline is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Oceanfast and most recently refitted in 2018.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Highline measures 31.08 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.11 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 151 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Highline has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Highline also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Highline has a top speed of 27.50 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

Highline has a fuel capacity of 14,762 litres, and a water capacity of 2,998 litres.

Accommodation

Highline accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.