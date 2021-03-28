Holiday X is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Kural Yacht.

Design

Holiday X measures 39 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.2 feet and a beam of 8.1 feet.

Holiday X has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Holiday X has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Holiday X accommodates up to 22 guests in 10 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Holiday X flies the flag of Turkish.