Home is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Home measures 49.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 feet and a beam of 9.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Home has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Home also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Home has a top speed of 16.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Home has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Home has a hull NB of 17850.