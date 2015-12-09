Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 28m
Year 2008

Honey Bear

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Honey Bear is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Honey Bear measures 28.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Honey Bear has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Honey Bear is a semi-custom Sunseeker 90 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 90 semi-custom model include: In All Fairness, Leading Fearlessly, Angel, Florestan, Impulse, Donizetti, Luna Rossa, Buzz.

Performance and Capabilities

Honey Bear has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 16v 4000 m71 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Honey Bear accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
80 10 70

speed:

30Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.3m

crew:

5

draft:

-
Other Sunseeker yachts
Related News