Honey Bear is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Honey Bear measures 28.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Honey Bear has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Honey Bear is a semi-custom Sunseeker 90 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 90 semi-custom model include: In All Fairness, Leading Fearlessly, Angel, Florestan, Impulse, Donizetti, Luna Rossa, Buzz.

Performance and Capabilities

Honey Bear has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 16v 4000 m71 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Honey Bear accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.