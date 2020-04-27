Hope is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Westport, in the United States and most recently refitted in 1996.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Hope measures 30.8 feet in length and has a beam of 6.4 feet.

Her exterior design is by John Anderson.

Her interior design is by Christine Hallen-Berg.

Hope also features naval architecture by Westport.

Performance and Capabilities

Hope has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Hope has a fuel capacity of 13,248 litres, and a water capacity of 4,050 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hope accommodates up to 8 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Hope has a white hull.

Hope flies the flag of BVI.