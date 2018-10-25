Hope is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2013.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Hope measures 27.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 139 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Hope has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Her interior design is by Cindi Mason.

Hope also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Hope has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Hope has a fuel capacity of 21,955 litres, and a water capacity of 1,860 litres.

Accommodation

Hope accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.