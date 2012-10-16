Hoppetosse is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Nautor's Swan.

Hoppetosse is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Hoppetosse measures 30.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.06 metres.

Hoppetosse has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Nautor's Swan.

Hoppetosse also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Hoppetosse has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Hoppetosse has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Hoppetosse accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hoppetosse has a hull NB of 100FD / 3.